Dr. Katherine Labiner, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Katherine Labiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Labiner, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Labiner works at
Locations
CNCA South5301 Davis Ln Bldg A200, Austin, TX 78749 Directions (512) 503-4911
Child Neurology Consultants of Austin7940 Shoal Creek Blvd Ste 100, Austin, TX 78757 Directions (512) 894-9722
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I am so relieved after leaving my sons appointment. Having seen numerous neurologist in the past few months, we walked in low expectations as not wanting to be disappointed again. Dr. Labiner spoke with confidence and was very thorough on our questions and concerns. She knew about Noah’s specific type of diagnosis and made sure we had a plan that we agreed on.
About Dr. Katherine Labiner, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Spanish
- 1861788465
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern
- University Of Hawaii
- University Of Hawaii
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Labiner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Labiner accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Labiner works at
Dr. Labiner speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Labiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labiner.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Labiner can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.