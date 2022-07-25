See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Katherine Labiner, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
Dr. Katherine Labiner, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Labiner works at CNCA South in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CNCA South
    5301 Davis Ln Bldg A200, Austin, TX 78749 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-4911
    Child Neurology Consultants of Austin
    7940 Shoal Creek Blvd Ste 100, Austin, TX 78757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 894-9722

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Wada Test
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Wada Test
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery

Wada Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Jul 25, 2022
    I am so relieved after leaving my sons appointment. Having seen numerous neurologist in the past few months, we walked in low expectations as not wanting to be disappointed again. Dr. Labiner spoke with confidence and was very thorough on our questions and concerns. She knew about Noah’s specific type of diagnosis and made sure we had a plan that we agreed on.
    Grateful Family — Jul 25, 2022
    About Dr. Katherine Labiner, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Southwestern
