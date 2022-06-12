See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Philadelphia, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Katherine Lackritz, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (219)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Katherine Lackritz, MD

Dr. Katherine Lackritz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Lackritz works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lackritz's Office Locations

    Div of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Health Art Museum
    2130 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Nuchal Translucency Screening

Treatment frequency



Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 219 ratings
    Patient Ratings (219)
    5 Star
    (187)
    4 Star
    (18)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 12, 2022
    Great doc - delightful personality, wonderful (and appropriate) sense of humor, down-to-earth, very easy to talk to, non-judgmental, good exam. Not at all arrogant like some specialists I’ve encountered. I had specific symptoms - not a checkup - and she knew just what to do. I wouldn’t hesitate to return or recommend her. I’d also recommend the Art Museum building - much nicer than the offices on Walnut. Waiting time was reasonable. The receptionist wanted me to fill out all the forms with the same info I’d entered online. When I protested she said I didn’t have to. That was the only flaw in the system: it’s insulting to ask people to complete forms online and then re-do them in person. Anyway, they’d never read my handwriting. Not the doctor's fault though.
    PhillyPerson — Jun 12, 2022
    About Dr. Katherine Lackritz, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1790001485
    Education & Certifications

    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    • University Of Vermont College Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Lackritz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lackritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lackritz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lackritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lackritz works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Lackritz’s profile.

    219 patients have reviewed Dr. Lackritz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lackritz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lackritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lackritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

