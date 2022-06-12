Overview of Dr. Katherine Lackritz, MD

Dr. Katherine Lackritz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Lackritz works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.