Dr. Katherine Lackritz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lackritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Lackritz, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine Lackritz, MD
Dr. Katherine Lackritz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Lackritz works at
Dr. Lackritz's Office Locations
-
1
Div of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Health Art Museum2130 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lackritz?
Great doc - delightful personality, wonderful (and appropriate) sense of humor, down-to-earth, very easy to talk to, non-judgmental, good exam. Not at all arrogant like some specialists I’ve encountered. I had specific symptoms - not a checkup - and she knew just what to do. I wouldn’t hesitate to return or recommend her. I’d also recommend the Art Museum building - much nicer than the offices on Walnut. Waiting time was reasonable. The receptionist wanted me to fill out all the forms with the same info I’d entered online. When I protested she said I didn’t have to. That was the only flaw in the system: it’s insulting to ask people to complete forms online and then re-do them in person. Anyway, they’d never read my handwriting. Not the doctor's fault though.
About Dr. Katherine Lackritz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1790001485
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- University Of Vermont College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lackritz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lackritz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lackritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lackritz works at
219 patients have reviewed Dr. Lackritz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lackritz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lackritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lackritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.