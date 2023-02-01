Dr. Legare has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katherine Legare, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine Legare, MD
Dr. Katherine Legare, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Legare works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Legare's Office Locations
-
1
Cherokee Health Pharmacy2018 Western Ave, Knoxville, TN 37921 Directions (865) 544-0406
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Legare?
My daughter and I really really liked her. She talked directly to her and was so sweet.
About Dr. Katherine Legare, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407273550
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Pediatrics and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Legare accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Legare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Legare works at
Dr. Legare speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Legare. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Legare.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Legare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Legare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.