Overview of Dr. Katherine Lin, MD

Dr. Katherine Lin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Xenia, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Kettering Health Greene Memorial and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Lin works at Ob/Gyn of Greene County in Xenia, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.