Overview

Dr. Katherine Little, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Little works at Digestive Health Associates Of Texas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.