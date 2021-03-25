Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katherine Liu, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine Liu, MD
Dr. Katherine Liu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu's Office Locations
Christ Community Health Services Inc.2861 Broad Ave, Memphis, TN 38112 Directions (901) 842-3168
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely love her!. From the first time we met!. She recently did surgery on me!. I was prep and everything before our start time!. And we exactly started 30 mins early!. She has a great spirit to be around. Always smiling!. Very knowledgeable!. And cares a lot about your well being!. I truly appreciate her!.
About Dr. Katherine Liu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1427234764
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.