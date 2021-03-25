See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Katherine Liu, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (3)
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Katherine Liu, MD

Dr. Katherine Liu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University.

Dr. Liu works at Christ Community Health Services in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liu's Office Locations

    Christ Community Health Services Inc.
    2861 Broad Ave, Memphis, TN 38112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 842-3168

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 25, 2021
    Absolutely love her!. From the first time we met!. She recently did surgery on me!. I was prep and everything before our start time!. And we exactly started 30 mins early!. She has a great spirit to be around. Always smiling!. Very knowledgeable!. And cares a lot about your well being!. I truly appreciate her!.
    Erica B — Mar 25, 2021
    About Dr. Katherine Liu, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427234764
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liu works at Christ Community Health Services in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Liu’s profile.

    Dr. Liu has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

