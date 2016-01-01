See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Greenville, SC
Dr. Katherine Lumpkin, DO

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Katherine Lumpkin, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Lumpkin works at Oak Street Health Greenville in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oak Street Health Greenville
    Oak Street Health Greenville
6119 White Horse Rd Ste 14, Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 688-4957

Ratings & Reviews

About Dr. Katherine Lumpkin, DO

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1346477254
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education

