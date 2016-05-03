Overview of Dr. Katherine Macoul, MD

Dr. Katherine Macoul, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They completed their fellowship with GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY



Dr. Macoul works at Suncoast Retinal Consultants in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.