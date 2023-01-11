Dr. Katherine Manno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Manno, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Manno, MD is a Dermatologist in Reno, NV.
Locations
Skin Cancer and Dermatology Institute640 W Moana Ln, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 324-0699Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Center for Womens Health6536 S McCarran Blvd Ste B, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 982-5595
- 3 9672 S Mccarran Blvd, Reno, NV 89523 Directions (775) 324-0699
Healthy Nevada Project850 Harvard Way, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-5595
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, friendly and patient. She has also treated my various dermatological issues very effectively.
About Dr. Katherine Manno, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
