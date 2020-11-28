Overview of Dr. Katherine Marzan, MD

Dr. Katherine Marzan, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from Samra University Of Oriental Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Los Angeles.



Dr. Marzan works at Childrens Hospital LA Rhmtlgy in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Las Vegas, NV and Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.