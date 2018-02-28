Dr. Katherine Matthews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matthews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Matthews, MD
Dr. Katherine Matthews, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lindenhurst, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.
Matthews Katherine L MD Office152 N Wellwood Ave Ste 3, Lindenhurst, NY 11757 Directions (631) 226-4342
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kathy was my ped when I was a child and she has been caring for my children for the last 8 years. She is incredibly attentive, loving and amazing with the kids. She provides information and allows parents to make informed decisions. Just a great person/doctor overall.
About Dr. Katherine Matthews, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1366574071
Education & Certifications
- ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
Dr. Matthews has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matthews speaks Greek.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matthews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matthews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.