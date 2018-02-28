See All Pediatricians in Lindenhurst, NY
Dr. Katherine Matthews, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (18)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Katherine Matthews, MD

Dr. Katherine Matthews, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lindenhurst, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.

Dr. Matthews works at MATTHEWS KATHERINE L MD OFFICE in Lindenhurst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Matthews' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Matthews Katherine L MD Office
    152 N Wellwood Ave Ste 3, Lindenhurst, NY 11757 (631) 226-4342

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Anemia

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 28, 2018
    Dr. Kathy was my ped when I was a child and she has been caring for my children for the last 8 years. She is incredibly attentive, loving and amazing with the kids. She provides information and allows parents to make informed decisions. Just a great person/doctor overall.
    Mariel King in Lindenhurst, NY — Feb 28, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Katherine Matthews, MD
    About Dr. Katherine Matthews, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1366574071
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Medical Education

