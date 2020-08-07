See All Family Doctors in Lincoln, RI
Dr. Katherine McCleary, MD

Family Medicine
3.0 (20)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Katherine McCleary, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lincoln, RI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. McCleary works at Nurse On Call in Lincoln, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nurse On Call
    Nurse On Call
640 George Washington Hwy, Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 921-7900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 07, 2020
    My whole family appreciates her skills and personality. We all have had her as a doctor for years and followed her to the RI practice. She is kind and thoughtful in her responses and we’ve had a good experience with office staff. She is a great Primary Care doctor in that she is a great resource for general medical needs but has no problem referring to a specialist when needed and requested.
    — Aug 07, 2020
    About Dr. Katherine McCleary, MD

    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811150238
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McCleary has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCleary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. McCleary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCleary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCleary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCleary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

