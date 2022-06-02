Dr. Katherine Melzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Melzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Melzer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Melzer works at
Locations
-
1
GENESIS Fertility - Bay Parkway6010 Bay Pkwy Ste 501, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 436-3747Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday6:30am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday6:30am - 3:30pmFriday6:30am - 3:30pmSaturday6:30am - 12:00pmSunday6:30am - 12:00pm
-
2
GENESIS Fertility Staten Island1855 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 436-3747Thursday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Melzer?
I was seeing Dr. Ross for 7 months. I started with IUI’s then quickly moved onto IVF as I wanted a baby asap. She is extremely through in explaining every step of the IVF process which was very comforting because I was initially afraid of what’s to come. Her bedside manner is one I haven’t seen before, she is just a pleasure to be around and took excellent care of me. I’m currently 13 weeks pregnant with a baby girl and it’s all thanks to the wonderful help of Dr. Ross.
About Dr. Katherine Melzer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1780844050
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Langone Medical Center / Nyu Fertility Center
- Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University / Women & Infants Hospital
- Brown Univ Women Infants Hosp
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melzer works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Melzer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.