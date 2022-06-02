Overview

Dr. Katherine Melzer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Melzer works at GENESIS Fertility & Reproductive Medicine in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.