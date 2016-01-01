Dr. Katherine Michael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Michael, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Michael, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Michael works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7420
-
2
Norwalk Hospital24 Stevens St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 852-2293
-
3
Norwalk Hospital34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 222-3700Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Michael?
About Dr. Katherine Michael, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174569172
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michael accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael works at
Dr. Michael speaks Spanish.
Dr. Michael has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.