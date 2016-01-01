Overview

Dr. Katherine Michael, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Michael works at Danbury Hospital Radiation Oncology in Danbury, CT with other offices in Norwalk, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.