Dr. Katherine Miller, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Miller, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Miller, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Easton, PA.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Complete Dental of Easton4727 Freemansburg Ave Ste 104, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 850-7292
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Dr. Miller and Jesse were fantastic. They were informative and kind. My previous dentist had none of the high-tech equipment they have and I’m glad I made the switch.
About Dr. Katherine Miller, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1255709630
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Miller using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.