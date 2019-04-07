Dr. Katherine Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Miller, MD
Dr. Katherine Miller, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their fellowship with University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Green Township5885 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 272-0313
The Christ Hospital4440 Red Bank Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 272-0313
- Christ Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Miller is a very thorough and patient physician. She listens very well and gives plenty of time to each paitent. She answers all questions completely, and diagosed my thyroid condition. Dr. Miller is rated very high in her profession and is very highly recommended by me.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1306057609
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- University Of Cincinnati Hospital
- University Hospital and Medical Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.