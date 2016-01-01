Dr. Katherine Mini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Mini, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine Mini, MD
Dr. Katherine Mini, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.
Dr. Mini's Office Locations
Obgyn Professional Associates PC42 Sherwood PL, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 661-2440
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Katherine Mini, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Pediatrics
