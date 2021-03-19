Dr. Katherine Moritz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Moritz, MD
Dr. Katherine Moritz, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO.
George Dermatology8888 Ladue Rd Ste 120, Saint Louis, MO 63124 Directions (314) 344-0004
Specialist in Dermatology and Cosmetic Medicine226 S Woods Mill Rd # 46, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 576-7343
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I was very impressed with Dr. Moritz. She has a lovely manner but at the same time, she didn't waste my time or hers. Exam, explanation, treatment, and instructions, all in one visit Dr. Moritz also has great skin, which I suppose is a good sign in a dermatologist. I feel confident about her knowledge and ability and will visit her again if ever I have another skin issue.
- Dermatology
Dr. Moritz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moritz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Moritz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moritz.
