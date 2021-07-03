See All Podiatric Surgeons in Livonia, MI
Dr. Katherine Morrison, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Katherine Morrison, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Livonia, MI
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Katherine Morrison, DPM

Dr. Katherine Morrison, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Morrison works at The Michigan Foot And Ankle Center in Livonia, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatric Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jennifer Gerteisen, DPM
Dr. Jennifer Gerteisen, DPM
5.0 (3)
View Profile

Dr. Morrison's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Foot and Ankle Center
    14555 Levan Rd Ste E302, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 591-6625
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Michigan Foot and Ankle Center
    24725 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 270, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 353-9300
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Morrison?

    Jul 03, 2021
    She has performed internal ankle brace. I'm so happy to say I'll be join the army reserves next year. I'm very pleased with my results and I am still building strength in the ankle. Still active still fit thanks Dr. Morrison.
    Clarkston Hall — Jul 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Katherine Morrison, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Katherine Morrison, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Morrison to family and friends

    Dr. Morrison's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Morrison

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Katherine Morrison, DPM.

    About Dr. Katherine Morrison, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508229188
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Queen's University, Kingston,Canada
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Morrison, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morrison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Katherine Morrison, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.