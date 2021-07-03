Overview of Dr. Katherine Morrison, DPM

Dr. Katherine Morrison, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Morrison works at The Michigan Foot And Ankle Center in Livonia, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.