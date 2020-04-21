Dr. Katherine Moxley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moxley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Moxley, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine Moxley, MD
Dr. Katherine Moxley, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center, Purcell Municipal Hospital and Stillwater Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Vulvar Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moxley's Office Locations
- 1 800 NE 10th St Ste 2100, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-8707
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 763-6295
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- Purcell Municipal Hospital
- Stillwater Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She and her staff are great. They were kind and patient with my mother and our family. They really took the time to make sure we were informed and understood what was happening. I would like to thank them for all that they did during our time at OU medical center. Wonder compassionate doctors!
About Dr. Katherine Moxley, MD
- Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
