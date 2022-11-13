Dr. Katherine Nickerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nickerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Nickerson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Katherine Nickerson, MD
Dr. Katherine Nickerson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Columbia P&amp;S
Dr. Nickerson works at
Dr. Nickerson's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Nickerson?
Very attentive and kind. Is always available for phone calls when symptoms return.
About Dr. Katherine Nickerson, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1417024563
Education & Certifications
- Columbia P&amp;amp;S
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nickerson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nickerson accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nickerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nickerson works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nickerson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nickerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nickerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nickerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.