Dr. Katherine Noe, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine Noe, MD
Dr. Katherine Noe, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Scottsdale - Neuro13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 955-0943
Excellent Neurologist She was able to quickly identify the source of my seizures and prescribe a course of treatment. I went from having up to 10 seizures per week to 1 seizure in 7 years after surgery. VERY caring neurologist and knows epilepsy very well. I saw other neurologists in the Cleveland area before moving to AZ and getting treated by Dr. Noe. By FAR - she is the BEST!
- MAYO CLINIC
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
