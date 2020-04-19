See All Neurologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Katherine Noe, MD

Neurology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Katherine Noe, MD

Dr. Katherine Noe, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Noe works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Noe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scottsdale - Neuro
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 955-0943

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Home Sleep Study
Epilepsy
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Home Sleep Study

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 19, 2020
    Excellent Neurologist She was able to quickly identify the source of my seizures and prescribe a course of treatment. I went from having up to 10 seizures per week to 1 seizure in 7 years after surgery. VERY caring neurologist and knows epilepsy very well. I saw other neurologists in the Cleveland area before moving to AZ and getting treated by Dr. Noe. By FAR - she is the BEST!
    Audra — Apr 19, 2020
    About Dr. Katherine Noe, MD

    • Neurology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912980996
    Education & Certifications

    • MAYO CLINIC
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Noe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Noe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Noe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Noe works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Noe’s profile.

    Dr. Noe has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Noe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

