Dr. Katherine O'Brien, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Valley OB/GYN Associates80 Eisenhower Dr Ste 200, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 843-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. O'Brien's for the past several years. She takes time to ask about the whole patient, which I greatly appreciate.
About Dr. Katherine O'Brien, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Belarusian and Belorussian
- 1033159124
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
