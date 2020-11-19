See All Ophthalmologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Katherine Ochsner, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Katherine Ochsner, MD

Dr. Katherine Ochsner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.

Dr. Ochsner works at Ochsner Eye in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ochsner's Office Locations

    Ochsner Eye PA
    700 Military Cutoff Rd Ste 202, Wilmington, NC 28405

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
  • Novant Health Pender Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Hypertension

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 19, 2020
    It's rare to find a specialist that is excellent in their field and understanding with their patients. She has given me wonderful care and explained all test results. So happy my local Dr recommended Dr Ochsner.
    Paulette V Harrison — Nov 19, 2020
    About Dr. Katherine Ochsner, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104917657
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Ochsner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ochsner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ochsner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ochsner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ochsner has seen patients for Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ochsner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ochsner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ochsner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ochsner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ochsner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

