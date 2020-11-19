Dr. Katherine Ochsner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ochsner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Ochsner, MD
Dr. Katherine Ochsner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.
Ochsner Eye PA700 Military Cutoff Rd Ste 202, Wilmington, NC 28405 Directions (910) 343-0022
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
It's rare to find a specialist that is excellent in their field and understanding with their patients. She has given me wonderful care and explained all test results. So happy my local Dr recommended Dr Ochsner.
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
