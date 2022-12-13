Dr. Katherine O'Donnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Donnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine O'Donnell, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine O'Donnell, MD
Dr. Katherine O'Donnell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Donnell's Office Locations
- 1 55 Spindrift Dr Ste 220, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 626-6300
-
2
Kaleida Health1540 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 568-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Donnell?
Compassionate, caring, knowledgeable.
About Dr. Katherine O'Donnell, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1912996133
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Donnell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Donnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Donnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Donnell has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Donnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Donnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Donnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Donnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Donnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.