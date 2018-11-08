Dr. Katherine O'Flynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Flynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine O'Flynn, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine O'Flynn, MD
Dr. Katherine O'Flynn, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their residency with Miami Children's Hospital
Dr. O'Flynn works at
Dr. O'Flynn's Office Locations
Plantation Pediatricians6971 W Sunrise Blvd Ste 106, Plantation, FL 33313 Directions (954) 581-0040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Flynn?
We’ve had Dr. O’Flynn has been our children’s pediatrician for 18 years. She has been absolutely phenomenal, helping us through the diagnosis and treatment of our son’s autism. 5 stars, hands down.
About Dr. Katherine O'Flynn, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1942274667
Education & Certifications
- Miami Children's Hospital
- Pediatrics
Dr. O'Flynn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Flynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. O'Flynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Flynn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.
