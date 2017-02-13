See All Dermatologists in Raleigh, NC
Super Profile

Dr. Katherine O'Rourke, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (13)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Katherine O'Rourke, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio.

Dr. O'Rourke works at Blue Ridge Dermatology Associates, P.A. in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Ringworm and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Blue Ridge Dermatology Associates
    3225 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 781-1050
  2. 2
    Blue Ridge Dermatology Associates, P.A.
    155 Parkway Office Ct Ste 204, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 439-1901
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Ringworm
Dry Skin
Acne
Ringworm
Dry Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 13, 2017
    I have been Dr. O'Rourke's patient for approximately 10 years. For my work, it is necessary for me to travel quite a bit & she has always accommodated my crazy schedule. I also have to spend a great deal of time in the sun, so I need to see her every 6 months. She has always shown interest in me & in preventing further skin damage. My experiences w/ Dr. O'Rourke and her office staff have been very positive. Kudos for her knowledge, positive attitude & professionalism.
    Tamma in Holly Springs, NC — Feb 13, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Katherine O'Rourke, MD
    About Dr. Katherine O'Rourke, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518951821
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ohio
    Medical Education

