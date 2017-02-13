Dr. Katherine O'Rourke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Rourke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine O'Rourke, MD
Dr. Katherine O'Rourke, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio.
Blue Ridge Dermatology Associates3225 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 781-1050
Blue Ridge Dermatology Associates, P.A.155 Parkway Office Ct Ste 204, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 439-1901Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been Dr. O'Rourke's patient for approximately 10 years. For my work, it is necessary for me to travel quite a bit & she has always accommodated my crazy schedule. I also have to spend a great deal of time in the sun, so I need to see her every 6 months. She has always shown interest in me & in preventing further skin damage. My experiences w/ Dr. O'Rourke and her office staff have been very positive. Kudos for her knowledge, positive attitude & professionalism.
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
- 1518951821
- Med Coll Of Ohio
