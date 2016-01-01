Dr. Katherine Oshel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oshel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Oshel, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine Oshel, MD
Dr. Katherine Oshel, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Nephrology & Hypertension, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Oshel works at
Dr. Oshel's Office Locations
Jacksonville - Transplant4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-7128Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Katherine Oshel, MD
- Nephrology & Hypertension
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1124169875
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oshel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oshel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Oshel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Oshel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Oshel works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Oshel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oshel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oshel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.