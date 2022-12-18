See All Podiatric Surgeons in Middletown, DE
Dr. Katherine Paskey-Perscky, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (99)
Map Pin Small Middletown, DE
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Katherine Paskey-Perscky, DPM

Dr. Katherine Paskey-Perscky, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Middletown, DE. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Paskey-Perscky works at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Middletown, DE with other offices in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Paskey-Perscky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Springmill Professional Center
    252 Carter Dr Ste 100, Middletown, DE 19709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 655-9494
  2. 2
    DOS - 1096 Newark
    1096 Old Churchmans Rd Ste 101, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 655-9494

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 99 ratings
    Patient Ratings (99)
    5 Star
    (99)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 18, 2022
    Dr Perscky is caring & professional. She took an interest in my concerns & recommended a course of action. I would highly recommend this practice & Dr Perscky.
    Mary Jane Taylor — Dec 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Katherine Paskey-Perscky, DPM
    About Dr. Katherine Paskey-Perscky, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326202391
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital System
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Paskey-Perscky, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paskey-Perscky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paskey-Perscky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paskey-Perscky has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paskey-Perscky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    99 patients have reviewed Dr. Paskey-Perscky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paskey-Perscky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paskey-Perscky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paskey-Perscky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

