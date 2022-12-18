Dr. Katherine Paskey-Perscky, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paskey-Perscky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Paskey-Perscky, DPM
Overview of Dr. Katherine Paskey-Perscky, DPM
Dr. Katherine Paskey-Perscky, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Middletown, DE. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Paskey-Perscky's Office Locations
Springmill Professional Center252 Carter Dr Ste 100, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 655-9494
DOS - 1096 Newark1096 Old Churchmans Rd Ste 101, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 655-9494
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paskey-Perscky?
Dr Perscky is caring & professional. She took an interest in my concerns & recommended a course of action. I would highly recommend this practice & Dr Perscky.
About Dr. Katherine Paskey-Perscky, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1326202391
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital System
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paskey-Perscky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paskey-Perscky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paskey-Perscky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paskey-Perscky works at
Dr. Paskey-Perscky has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paskey-Perscky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Paskey-Perscky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paskey-Perscky.
