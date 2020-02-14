See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Katherine Peicher, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Overview

Dr. Katherine Peicher, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Peicher works at Miami Beach Community Health Center, Inc. in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Miami Office
    11645 Biscayne Blvd Ste 100, Miami, FL 33181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 538-8835

Overweight Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 14, 2020
    She is awesome. I love this doctor
    — Feb 14, 2020
    About Dr. Katherine Peicher, DO

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1588910350
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Peicher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peicher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peicher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peicher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peicher works at Miami Beach Community Health Center, Inc. in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Peicher’s profile.

    Dr. Peicher has seen patients for Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peicher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Peicher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peicher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peicher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peicher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

