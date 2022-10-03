Overview

Dr. Katherine Perry, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Prince Frederick, MD. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Calverthealth Medical Center and MedStar St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Perry works at Chesapeake Otolaryngology Assoc in Prince Frederick, MD with other offices in Bowie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.