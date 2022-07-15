Dr. Pesce has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katherine Pesce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Pesce, MD is a Dermatologist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.
Dr. Pesce works at
Locations
Associates in Dermatology LLC4699 Main St Ste 212, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 374-8949
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Katherine Pesce, as well as her father, was a very gratifying one. They are honest and informative. Their knowledge of dermatology is very helpful. I left the office feeling well-informed and satisfied with my examinations on various visits.
About Dr. Katherine Pesce, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1770691552
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pesce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pesce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pesce has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pesce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Pesce. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pesce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pesce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pesce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.