Dr. Katherine Redding, MD
Dr. Katherine Redding, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Curcio Dermatology2125 Bandywood Dr, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (615) 679-9011
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Redding is fantastic, patient, and very thorough. I feel grateful to have found her. :)
About Dr. Katherine Redding, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Dr. Redding accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Redding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redding has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Redding. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.