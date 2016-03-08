See All Dermatologists in Spokane, WA
Dr. Katherine Reed, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Katherine Reed, MD is a Dermatologist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Dr. Reed works at Dermatology Specialists Of Spokane in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chesnut MD
    510 S Cowley St Ste 200, Spokane, WA 99202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 456-8444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Dermatitis

Ringworm Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Katherine Reed, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reed works at Dermatology Specialists Of Spokane in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Dr. Reed’s profile.

    Dr. Reed has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

