Dr. Katherine Rizzone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Katherine Rizzone, MD
Dr. Katherine Rizzone, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rizzone works at
Dr. Rizzone's Office Locations
Rochester601 Elmwood Ave # 665, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-5321
University Orthopaedic Associates4901 Lac de Ville Blvd Bldg D, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 341-9037
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr Rizzone regarding some debilitating knee pain. I interacted with 5 different staff members and all of them seemed to be enjoying their jobs and were very friendly and helpful. Dr Rizzone helped me with some on the spot fluid draining which helped tremendously as well as performed some other tests. I also found her to have a great sense of humor and easy to talk to. I feel like she has put me on a great path towards recovery. Thank you Dr Rizzone and everyone at strong west!
About Dr. Katherine Rizzone, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1114190931
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Pediatric Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rizzone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rizzone accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizzone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rizzone works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizzone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizzone.
