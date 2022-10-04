Dr. Katherine Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Roberts, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Roberts works at
Locations
Williamsburg Endocrinology207 Bulifants Blvd, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 565-9586
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing. I’m pretty much alive today because she cares and listens and schedules the necessary tests.
About Dr. Katherine Roberts, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1437348851
Education & Certifications
- Med College Virginia
- Med Coll Virginia
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- University of Florida-Gainesville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
