Overview

Dr. Katherine Roberts, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Roberts works at Williamsburg Endocrinology in Williamsburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.