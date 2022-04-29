See All General Dentists in Mc Kees Rocks, PA
Dr. Katherine Roll, DMD

Dentistry
4.9 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Katherine Roll, DMD

Dr. Katherine Roll, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mc Kees Rocks, PA. 

Dr. Roll works at Pinnacle Center Dental Implants and Periodontics in Mc Kees Rocks, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roll's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pinnacle Center Dental Implants and Periodontics
    6200 Steubenville Pike Ste 201, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 743-0394
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Katherine Roll, DMD

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1114391687
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

