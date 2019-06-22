Dr. Katherine Root, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Root is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Root, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine Root, MD
Dr. Katherine Root, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Root works at
Dr. Root's Office Locations
UT Health East Texas Physicians1000 E 5th St Ste 400, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 596-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
- CorVel
- First Health
- HealthChoice
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- RockPort Health Care
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr Root as an alternate to my PCP in a critical time. Did not know what to expect. Patient "care quotient" extremely high. After a short exam and history, I did not feel like a new patient. Extraordinary. I took the time to research her practice and will call for follow up in her OC practice.
About Dr. Katherine Root, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1083932818
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Baylor University
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Root has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Root accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Root has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Root works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Root. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Root.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Root, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Root appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.