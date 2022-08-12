See All Dermatologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Katherine Rupley, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Katherine Rupley, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center.

Dr. Rupley works at Forefront Dermatology - Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forefront Dermatology - Haley Dermatology
    5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 412, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 459-9177

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 12, 2022
    I have been treated by Dr. Rupley for a few years now, for a difficult to treat autoimmune condition. She is smart, focused, caring, compassionate and committed - she has worked so hard to help me. I am grateful to have found her- she is the best!
    Annie Horner — Aug 12, 2022
    About Dr. Katherine Rupley, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1134549199
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    • Louisiana State University
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Rupley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rupley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rupley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rupley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rupley works at Forefront Dermatology - Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Rupley’s profile.

    Dr. Rupley has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rupley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rupley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rupley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rupley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rupley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

