Dr. Katherine Rupley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Rupley, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center.
Dr. Rupley works at
Locations
Forefront Dermatology - Haley Dermatology5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 412, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 459-9177
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been treated by Dr. Rupley for a few years now, for a difficult to treat autoimmune condition. She is smart, focused, caring, compassionate and committed - she has worked so hard to help me. I am grateful to have found her- she is the best!
About Dr. Katherine Rupley, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Louisiana State University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rupley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rupley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rupley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rupley works at
Dr. Rupley has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rupley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rupley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rupley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rupley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rupley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.