Overview of Dr. Katherine Ruzhansky, MD

Dr. Katherine Ruzhansky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Ruzhansky works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.