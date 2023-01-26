Dr. Katherine Ruzhansky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruzhansky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Katherine Ruzhansky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a Patient of Dr Ruzhansky since 2018. I have MG and she has exceptional expertise in this disease. I see her twice a year for Check ups and she is truly interested in my quality of life with this debilitating illness . She exams me at every visit to determine the status of my condition . Then spends quality time answering questions that I ask . She is truly versed in all the new Drugs being developed for MG Patients and if I would qualify . Additionally , in between visit , I live 100 miles away , she and her staff respond promptly to any issue I email them about . MG is a difficult disease and she is very empathetic about her patients condition . She also recommends joining the MGFA which is the MG foundation that provides current updates on MG and is a valuable resource for MG Patients. It’s very important for MG patients to establish a good Dr - Patient relationship and she provides that ability . I recommend her highly .
- 15 years of experience
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Ruzhansky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruzhansky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ruzhansky using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ruzhansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruzhansky has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruzhansky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruzhansky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruzhansky.
