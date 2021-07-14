Overview of Dr. Katherine Schwarz, MD

Dr. Katherine Schwarz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lovelace Women's Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Schwarz works at Women's Specialists Of New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.