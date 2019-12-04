Dr. Sherif has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katherine Sherif, MD
Dr. Katherine Sherif, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Jefferson Women's Primary Care, 700 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is a very kind, personable Doctor who cares deeply for her patients.
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1417908898
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Sherif accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherif works at
348 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.