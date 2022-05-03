Overview

Dr. Katherine Shew, MD is a Dermatologist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.



Dr. Shew works at Anderson Dermatology/Skin Sgy in Anderson, SC with other offices in Easley, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.