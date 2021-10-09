Dr. Katherine Siamas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siamas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Siamas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Siamas, MD is a Dermatologist in Commack, NY.
Locations
Commack Dermatology500 Commack Rd Ste 102B, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 444-4200
Stony Brook Pathologists 1320 Laboratory1320 Stony Brook Rd Bldg F, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 444-4200
Brooklyn Va Section of Gastro800 Poly Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 836-6600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Quality Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I HAVE LONG TERM BCC PROBLEMS FROM CHILDHOOD SUN EXPOSURE. DR. SIAMAS HAS DONE AN EXCELLENT JOB WITH DIAGNOSING THE DIFFERENT STAGES AND TREATING THEM.
About Dr. Katherine Siamas, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siamas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siamas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siamas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Siamas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siamas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siamas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siamas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.