Dr. Smentkowski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katherine Smentkowski, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine Smentkowski, MD
Dr. Katherine Smentkowski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Smentkowski works at
Dr. Smentkowski's Office Locations
-
1
Office833 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (800) 533-3669
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smentkowski?
About Dr. Katherine Smentkowski, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1336567353
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smentkowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smentkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smentkowski works at
Dr. Smentkowski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smentkowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smentkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smentkowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.