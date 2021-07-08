Overview of Dr. Katherine Smith, MD

Dr. Katherine Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at OU Health Physicians Women's Health Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.