Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katherine Sullivan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Katherine Sullivan, MD
Dr. Katherine Sullivan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations
All About Women OB/Gyn17183 Interstate 45 S Ste 410, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (281) 602-7380Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Houston Methodist the Woodlands Hospital17201 Interstate 45 S, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (281) 602-7380Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful! Trusting, excellent listener, gives reassurance to ease patient concerns. So glad I was referred to her, she has excellent bedside manner. Remembers my specific stories and family.
About Dr. Katherine Sullivan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1679530141
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
