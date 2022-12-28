See All Dermatologists in West Columbia, SC
Super Profile

Dr. Katherine Thompson, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Katherine Thompson, MD is a Dermatologist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.

Dr. Thompson works at Palmetto Dermatology - West Columbia in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Palmetto Dermatology - West Columbia
    3574 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Ringworm

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Katherine Thompson, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1477521136
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli|Med University Sc College Of Med
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Lexington Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Primary Care
