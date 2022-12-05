Dr. Katherine Travnicek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Travnicek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Travnicek, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine Travnicek, MD
Dr. Katherine Travnicek, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Travnicek's Office Locations
Allergy Medical Associates LLC7435 W Azure Dr Ste 190, Las Vegas, NV 89130 Directions (702) 878-8252
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very professional and caring. I feel totally comfortable with her suggestions, directions and service. Her staff is also professional and friendly; making the entire visit comfortable. I would definitely recommend Dr. Travnicek!
About Dr. Katherine Travnicek, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1356467831
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Travnicek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Travnicek accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Travnicek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Travnicek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Travnicek.
