Dr. Katherine Unes

Dentistry
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Katherine Unes is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pooler, GA. 

Dr. Unes works at Aspen Dental in Pooler, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Dental
    276 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA 31322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 228-0645
    • Ameritas
    • Principal Financial Group

    About Dr. Katherine Unes

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548822497
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Unes is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Unes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Unes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

